AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A man in Aiken County is wanted on charges of assault and battery.

According to ACSO, 49-year-old Sean Russell Hutchinson was last seen on the 200 block of Breezy Lane New Ellenton, S.C.

Hutchinson stands at 5’11 and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individual, they are asked to please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.