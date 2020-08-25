42nd annual Augusta Futurity moving to state fairgrounds in Perry, Ga

AUGUSTA/PERRY, Ga (WJBF) – Due to concerns about the COVID-19 crisis, the officials of The Augusta Futurity have decided to move the 2021 competition next January to the Georgia State Fairgrounds & AgriCenter in Perry, south of Macon.

The 42nd annual show will be known as “The Augusta Futurity at Perry” and will be held January 17-23, 2021.

“This is a one-time development on a trial basis,” said Show Chairman William S. “Billy” Morris. “We are very proud to have originated this show in Augusta in 1980 as the First Atlantic Coast Cutting Futurity and to have operated here in Augusta for the past four decades.”

Show Manager Sherry Fulmer added, “Our 41st show this past January in James Brown Arena attracted 602 entries from across the United States and Canada. We had a total purse of nearly $572,000.”

The event has meant millions of dollars poured into the local economy with cutting horse competitors and their families spending an entire week in the Augusta area staying at motels, eating in local restaurants and buying merchandise for their horses and vehicles.

Fulmer said a key reason for moving the show to Perry in January is because the state government-operated facility and its staff have proven itself repeatedly in its high standards of cleanliness and safety concerns in following COVID-19 virus guidelines.

In her other role as executive director of the National Barrel Horse Association based in Augusta, Fulmer has worked with the staff of the Georgia State Fairgrounds & AgriCenter ever since the NBHA Open/Senior World Championships move to Perry from Augusta in October of 2010.

Two years later, the NBHA Youth World Championships moved to Perry from Jackson, Miss., in July of 2012.

“We just had about 5,000 people in Perry from across the United States for our 2020 Youth World Championships, and we did not hear one single report of any COVID-19 virus case resulting from it,” Fulmer said.

For more information about the Augusta Futurity, visit augustafuturity.com.

