4 killed at illegal gambling site in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say four people were killed and three others wounded inside an illegal gambling site in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said at a briefing Saturday that two firearms have been recovered and more may be found.

Shea said the victims range in age from 32 to 49 years old. Two may live out of state and the rest live in neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn.

Police said that there have been no complaints in the last few years at this site in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.

Shea said it was too early to tell if it was a gambling dispute, a robbery or some other motive.