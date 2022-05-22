ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities said Saturday they’re investigating an accident that left four people dead and three others injured in a wreck on Highway 81 in Anderson, South Carolina.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Friday.

Three people were trapped in their vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a fourth person died hours later while in surgery at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina.

Three others were hurt in the wreck and authorities said a dog died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.