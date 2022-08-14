RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said.

The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night at Club Dreams. But the agency said the young people — ranging in age from 12 to 17 — were all expected to survive.

One teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung, police Lt. Jason Borneo said. There appears to be only one shooter, he added.

“No arrests have been made ,” Borneo said in a email Saturday. “This case continues to be open and ongoing.”

Borneo said gunfire initially occurred inside inside the club, after which the fight spilled into the parking lot and more shots were fired.

A private party was held at the club Friday night geared toward teens, according to news outlets.