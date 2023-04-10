The 3rd phase of construction on I-20 Eastbound at the state line will begin April 15.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A major road construction project is picking back up this weekend. It’s the widening project of the I-20 bridges over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal.

Construction on the I-20 bridge project began at the end of 2019. The second phase of the project, the westbound lanes, was completed and reopened several weeks ago.

This weekend, the third phase begins. Starting Saturday, workers will reroute traffic on I-20 Eastbound to the newly constructed middle lanes. They will also put temporary exit ramps in place for Exit 1 and the South Carolina Welcome Center.

While the construction is inconvenient for drivers the GA DOT said it is necessary.

“Those bridges had reached the end of their service life. I think it was mid to late 1960’s they were built. Design standards have changed. Traffic volumes have changed. The standard commercial vehicle has changed since then. So it’s going to accommodate those current and future traffic demands,” explained Kyle Collins, Communications & Marketing Strategist with GDOT.

Once the rerouting is complete, crews will start tearing down the old bridges and building new ones.

Collins said that adding those 2 additional lanes will make the bridge safer to travel.

“And also, much wider interior and exterior shoulders. That’s a big key if there is a crash in the area, we won’t have as much issues. Now if there is a minor fender bender, it locks up the entire side. So emergency personnel can work the scene and kinda get things on that wider shoulder to still let traffic flow, so that’s a big perk.”

Crews will begin rerouting traffic this Saturday night beginning around 8 p.m and will work overnight into Sunday morning.

Construction is expected to wrap up at the end of the year.

