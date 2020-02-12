AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta University Police Department is hosting its 3rd annual “Pork with the Po-Po” fundraiser for the American Heart Association and they need your help!

They would love for as many to participate as possible as they raise money to prevent heart disease. You can help by spreading the word throughout your department/building – to your friends.

And here’s some really good news – the Po-Po will deliver to departments with 15 or more prepaid participants in one building! (within reason) No need to go out at lunchtime if you don’t want to!

The deadline for pre-sale orders is Friday, February 21, 2020.

