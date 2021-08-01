32-year-old Windsor man killed in crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken County.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, August 1 on Wagener Rd. (Hwy 302) west of Wagener, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

A 2000 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on Wagener Rd. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a culvert that caused it to overturn ejecting the driver, later identified as Brandon M. Williams, 30, of Windsor.

He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

A toxicology analysis is pending, Coroner Ables added.