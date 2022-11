GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.