COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the capture and return of Jeroid Price.

Price, 43, was released early from a South Carolina prison in March through an “illegal and secret order,” signed by now-retired Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning, on what should have been a 35-year sentence.

But in a later ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered Price to return and serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Price has not been seen since.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing about 240 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The reward is being offered by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Price was found guilty in 2003 for killing Lowcountry native Carl Smalls during a shooting at a Columbia nightclub a year prior.