30-year-old dies following shooting in Williston

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Williston.

“When the police first got there, there was a lot of excitement, people wanted to make sure the girl’s OK,” Williston Police Chief Rodney Pruitt told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident. “As soon as the ambulance drives off, people just disappeared,” he added.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, January 29 at Lucky Spot on Kelly Street. The police department and the rescue squad responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Right now, there are no leads in the investigation. “The hope is that today or tomorrow, everybody realizes that nothing gets done by being silent,” the Chief shared. “Hopefully we start getting some stuff coming out right now, we don’t have a lot,” he added.

According to SLED, crime scene agents from its department were called in. The Williston Police Department is handling the investigation.

According to Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson, the victim is identified as Uniqua Odom, 30, of Williston. She died at Augusta University Medical Center. An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, contact the Williston Police Department.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.