HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer is being recognized for rescuing a 3-year-old boy wandering alone by a busy road.

Stockbridge police officer Granville Barrett told WSB-TV he spotted the boy near Rock Quarry Road at midday Friday.

He said 15 more minutes passed before a worker approached them from the ABC Early Learning Academy a quarter-mile away.

Barrett said the boy apparently climbed a fence and workers realized he was missing when they did a head count.

Stockbridge Police told the station nobody called 911.

The boy’s mother said she’s upset no one notified her until after it was all over.