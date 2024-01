UPDATE | The juvenile was located in the woods approximately 200 yards from her residence.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old.

Liddy was seen In the 1900 block of Corley Road. wearing a pink puffy jacket and rain boots.

Deputies and K9 Halo are In the area searching.

If seen please call 911 Immediately!