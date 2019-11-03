3-year-old dresses as sold out Popeyes chicken sandwich for Halloween

LAS VEGAS (WJBF) — The sold out Popeyes chicken sandwich won’t be back in stores until November 3, but Nidra Cummings, a travel nurse and mom to a 2-year-old son, has her own chicken sandwich.

Cummings dressed her son Nathan up in a homemade Popeyes chicken sandwich costume. The “mommy and me” costume was matched with a homemade Ms. Annie costume.

“I knew I wanted to do a really cool costume and something that was mommy and me,” she told “Good Morning America.”

With thoughts about her son’s playful personality and his love for food, she came up with the idea to transform her son into the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich for Halloween.

We’re told she got to work on her son’s costume around the time of his birthday and it took her about a month to create the costume out of two actual Popeyes boxes, with felt fabric from the local craft store for the sandwich elements. She also glued Corn flakes on the sleeves of a shirt from Target to give it that fried texture.

Since sharing on social media, her posts have been shared more than 200 times and have received hundreds of likes.