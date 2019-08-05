3 shootings under investigation in Aiken County are ‘linked and are gang-related retaliation,’ officials say

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three overnight shooting incidents in Beech Island and Warrenville.

Authorities say at around 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Atomic Road and Beech Island Avenue for a report of a 14-year-old girl being shot in the shoulder.

The victim and her family were on their way home when they noticed a vehicle following them. The suspects began shooting at their vehicle. The victims were able to get away and stopped at 301 Beech Island Ave where they called for help, according to Captain Eric Abdullah.

The suspects fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival.

The injured victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition for emergency treatment, Captain Abdullah added.

A short time later at around 11:22 p.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Shining Star Lane for a shooting into a home.

The victims reported hearing sounds of gunfire in the area of their home. The victims told deputies that their home was struck multiple times by rounds, Captain Abdullah said.

The victims said that they did not know who the suspect(s) were and they fled before officials arrived.

About three hours later at around 2:26 a.m., on Sunday, August 5 deputies responded to a third shooting in the 4800 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville.

The victim, a 32-year-old female, reported that she was in the bed asleep when she heard shots and was struck by a bullet in her upper right arm.

She was transported to an area hospital. The 32-year-old told investigators that she never saw the suspects and they fled the area prior to deputies arriving.

Investigators believe that these shootings are linked and are gang-related retaliation. “Investigators have been working on several shooting incidents were it is believed that associates of victims are choosing to retaliate instead of working with law enforcement officials,” Captain Abdullah said.

“Taking matters in your own hands is not the way to find justice for victims,” Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said. “We employ witness, victims, and citizens to report these violent crimes to us or any law enforcement agency.”

Investigators determined the 14-year-old girl and her family were innocent victims who were attacked for no known reason.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.