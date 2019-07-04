3 shooting incidents under investigation in Blackville, SC

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Blackville, South Carolina are investigating three shooting incident in less than a month. Officials say they appear to be non-related.

“We are at a stalemate because we are not receiving any cooperation from any of the witnesses,” Blackville Police Chief John Holston told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The first incident took place at a home in the 400 block of Cedar Street on Sunday, June 23 at around 1:30 a.m. “There was a gathering at that residence and a disturbance broke out, an argument between some individuals, and that erupted into gunfire,” Chief Holston shared.

We’re told there was damaged to vehicles reported. “We have received minimal cooperation from individuals who were present at the scene,” Chief Holston said. When questioned by law enforcement, “they saw nothing they heard nothing,” he added.

Then the end of the week on Saturday, June 29 at 11:30 a.m., a shooting incident in the 20500 block of Solomon Blatt Avenue. That house, officials said, not targeted. “The individuals were shooting from the roadway and struck the house,” Chief Holston stated.

Thirteen hours later at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, another shooting incident happens in the 300 block of Oak Avenue. The location, three quarters a mile from the first incident. “We believe these are all the same individuals in those two incidents,” Chief Holston said.

When asked if there is a person of interest in any cases on June 29 and 30, “We are still developing leads and we are trying to work to get some witnesses that may have observed a vehicle or individuals occupying that vehicle.”

No injuries were reported in any of the cases only property damage.

Officials do not believe the incidents are gang-related. “There’s nothing to indicate that but without having something concrete one way or another, I won’t take that off the table as a possibility but there’s nothing to indicate that,” he said.

If you have any information, contact the Blackville Police Department at (803) 284-2333.