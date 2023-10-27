AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three Augusta gang members men will spend the rest of their lives in prison for murdering an Augusta man.

33-year-old Kenneth Green, Jr., 18-year-old Kendrick Green, and 19-year-old Torjae Tanksley were tried and convicted for the March 10, 2020 murder of an Augusta father.

Kenneth Green Jr. Kendrick Green Tor’Jae Tanksley

27-year-old Donnell Graham was shot and killed as he left work at the Popeye’s in Daniel Village.

The victim was killed because he had a baby with the mother of Kenneth Green, Jr.’s child.

Kenneth Green, Jr. had recently been released from prison by the parole board, and did not like the relationship the victim had with his child’s mother.

As the “Big Homie” gang member of a local set of Bloods, he recruited younger gang members Kendrick Green and Torjae Tanksley to assist in his plan to murder Donnell Graham.

At sentencing, ADA William Hammond told the court “Donnell’s daughter has to grow up knowing that her brother’s father killed her father.”

DA Jared Williams says these powerful words, combined with the evidence prosecutors brought throughout trial resulted in all 3 men receiving life sentences for their callous killing.

Kenneth Green, Jr. was sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole, plus 25 years.

Kendrick Green and Torjae Tanksley received Life in Prison without Parole, plus 5 years.

After the verdict and before sentencing, Kendrick Green displayed gang signs and had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom.

At times during the trial, Torjae Tanksley was seen laughing as evidence came out about the killing.