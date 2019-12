AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked three separate blazes in Augusta, Saturday morning.

Officials responded to the following locations between 3:30 – 5 a.m. for reported structure fires:

1241 Steiner Avenue

1737 Fenwick Street

1843 Blairs Lane

“All three buildings were vacant,” according to Jason Dehart with Augusta Fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.