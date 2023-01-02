CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WBTV reports that the collapse happened at a construction site on East Morehead Street just outside of uptown Charlotte.

A fire official on the scene said during a brief news conference that the two injured workers were taken to a hospital for evaluation of their injuries.

He said all work at the site has been suspended while the incident is being investigated