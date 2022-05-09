CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three civilians were killed, and three Charleston County deputies were injured during a series of crashes that happened along Savannah Highway early Monday morning.

In the first crash, which happened just before 11:00 p.m., a deputy was responding to a call when they collided with a vehicle near New Road.

While details about the crash are currently unknown, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Knapp, said several people inside the civilian vehicle had been injured.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol later announced the driver and two passengers in that vehicle had died because of the crash; the deputy was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, around 2:30 a.m., while attempting to block traffic as emergency crews responded to the original crash, a vehicle failed to stop and struck another cruiser – which had its blue lights flashing – about a half-mile away.

Two deputies inside the cruiser became entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

“They were transported to MUSC with serious injuries,” said Knapp. “The driver of the civilian vehicle also was transported to the hospital.”

Savannah Highway was shut down for several hours while crews investigated the collisions. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 2 that one of the deputies involved in the collisions was a trainee. Her injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates as we learn more.