3 bronze statues honoring civil rights figures on display at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — Three bronze statues are on display at South Carolina State University honoring civil rights figures slain during the Orangeburg Massacre

The statues, unveiled during a ceremony on campus Saturday are of Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton. They were killed after the S.C. Highway patrol opened fire on a crowd of protesters in 1968, killing three and wounding 28.

For the time being, the S.C. State will keep the statues at an on-campus memorial of the massacre. Once the school raises enough money, the statues will be housed in a more permanent, undetermined location.

The unveiling marks the 52nd anniversary of the massacre.

