AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Three Augusta men are facing murder charges following an assault in Texas.

The incident happened at Fitness Connection in Mesquite, Texas on Saturday, January 22.

Authorities say a security guard, 43-year-old Patrick Prejean, was assaulted by multiple men. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Twenty-year-old Xzaviour Williams, 26-year-old Cameron Walton, and 26-year-old Darius Williams are all charged with Murder.