2nd Avenue shooting investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 2nd Avenue in Augusta.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning and found two people had been shot.
The victims have been identified as a 16-year old and 29-year old Dominique Jones. They were both taken to AUMC for treatment.
According to one of the victims, a black Kia drove up, stopped and an unknown person fired several shots from the backseat of the vehicle at them.
