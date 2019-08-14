2nd arrest made in double homicide at Glenwood Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators have taken a second suspect into custody in connection with a July double homicide.

21-year-old Day’Shon Antonie Kimble is charged with two counts of Murder and one count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

He turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m.

Kimble is charged in the July 24th double homicide at Glenwood Apartments where Jahlil Brickhouse and Malik Harvey were killed.

29-year old Ryan Taylor was taken into custody, days after the murder. He faces the same charges.