AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Monroe Johnson Foundation is gearing up for its 2nd Annual Guns Down, Shoot for Success event

It’s scheduled for Saturday, September 30, at May Park in downtown Augusta from 4-8 p.m.

Speakers will consist of parents who have lost children to gun violence along

with State Representative Karlton L. Howard, radio host William BJ Murphy, District 6 Schoolboard, Representative Edward Lowery, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

The motivational speaker is Trell “DONK” Webb, a native of Louisiana who

resides in Atlanta Ga., specializes in serving those in need through his real-life testimonies.



Renza Bing and Trell “DONK” Webb joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to learn more about what you can expect.