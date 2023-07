AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Local organizations are continuing to work to make back-to-school less stressful for families. A11Stars Connection Academy, The Ministry of Faith, The Fullness of Christ, and New Destination Ministries are partnering for a back-to-school event on August 5 at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton.

Lexyy Collier and Felicia Mims joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.