NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Border Bash Foundation is pleased to announce the return of Border Bash on Friday, September 16th to SRP Park.

The Border Bash Foundation and the Augusta GreenJackets are excited to kick off the Georgia – South Carolina football rivalry weekend at SRP Park for the 3rd year.

As has become tradition, the Georgia and South Carolina fans come together to celebrate the rivalry with music, cheerleaders and mascots.

New this year will be Fan Fest where fans can test their skills as part of the festivities of Border Bash. To create more of a festival atmosphere, Border Bash has added more bands including Coach, Rattlesnake Cobra Awesome, Black Dawg, Greg Hester and special guest appearances by Joe Stevenson, Ryan Abel and Jaycie Ward.

The evening will end with a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Tickets will be available starting Monday, July 18th at 10am online only by visiting BorderBash.net and GreenjacketsBaseball.com.

General Admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Military & Students will receive $15 admission at the gate with proper ID.

All children 12 and under receive free General Admission with a ticketed adult.

300 VIP tickets – which include food, drinks & access to the VIP section – will be available for $100 in Advance / $125 Day of for those 21 and up.

100 VIP tickets for those under 21 will be available for $25 and children under 3 will receive free VIP admission with a VIP ticketed adult.

Parking for Border Bash will be $5. Parking can be pre-purchased online at GreenJacketsbaseball.com, or at the SRP Park Box Office.