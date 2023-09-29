AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From the taste of empanadas and tacos, to the live music, it’s all about the tradition in the Hispanic culture.

People from all over witnessed the 28th annual Hispanic Festival at Augusta Common Friday.

“It’s very important so our own community knows we’re here for everybody and give opportunity to everybody to know about us too” said Miguel Cruz, ice cream island.

Ice Cream Island has been in business for 13 years in Augusta. They sell Italian ice, and their most popular lemonades. The owner Miguel Cruz says it’s always a joy to be at this big celebration.

“We’ve been serving the community here in Augusta and now we serve Italian ice and we’re doing fresh snow cones and we’re doing a lot of the other character pre-pack ice creams”

The festival continues Saturday.

And with it being National Hispanic Heritage month the festival gives people the opportunity to learn.

“I’m thankful for everybody who have been supporting us for all these years and I’m so happy with this town I’m not from here but I’ve been here 13 years already and I’m so grateful to be here with people”