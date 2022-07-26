AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Officials say at least 28 people have died and another 60 have fallen sick from drinking spiked liquor in western India.

The deaths occurred in Gujarat state, where making, selling and consuming liquor is banned.

Illicit liquor is often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency, and deaths are common.

Vinodbhai Jadavbhai Solanki is carried for treatment to civil hospital after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Vinodbhai Jadavbhai Solanki is brought for treatment to civil hospital after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

People wait to be carried into a hospital for treatment after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor in Botad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

Police have detained several suspected bootleggers, but the chemical added to the liquor wasn’t yet known.

Illicit liquor has become a hugely profitable industry across India, where bootleggers pay no taxes while selling enormous quantities of their product.

In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in Punjab state.