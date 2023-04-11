AIKEN, S.C. – The 27th Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic happened in Aiken on Monday to benefit the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County Inc. and Helping Hands Inc.

The event is put on every year by the two nonprofits at Woodside Country Club. It was postponed a few weeks ago due to rain, but participants on Monday said it was a beautiful day for golf.

“Look at the numbers,” said Kathleen Bennett. “We have over one hundred-thirty golfers. We have ten women’s teams, all coming out on a beautiful day, on a Monday after Masters, after a rainy weekend, to have fun and support great organizations.”

Tri-Development Center of Aiken County Inc. focuses on helping adults with disabilities.

This tournament is a big part of its funding.

“We assist those with disabilities, and we have vocational programs, and day programs and residential homes where they live,” said Lillie Newbill, the Assistant Executive Director of Tri-Development Center. “And we have residential homes where they live, so it allows us to continue to provide the services that the desperately need for their enjoyment of life.”

And Helping Hands Inc. helps children who are vulnerable or at-risk.

It’s 50th anniversary is this year.

“We primarily house kids in DSS care, and we have an independent living program, so that’s the main focus for our agency,” said Monica Jeffcoat, the CEO of Helping Hands Inc. “So this tournament is a nice fundraiser we do each year and it brings in revenue that we can use to support those programs.”

About 140 players showed up, which is slightly fewer than last year.

But event coordinators said they’re grateful for this turnout, and the support for children and adults in need.

“I think it’s a really good cause,” said Nicholas Schmitt, a golfer. “I think we just need to be more aware of what’s going on. I think people turn a blind side to it or don’t really want to recognize what’s going on with it.”

The overall goal of the event is to raise $30,000 dollars. And to cap off the evening, the golfers were treated to a steak dinner from Outback.