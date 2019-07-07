26-year-old dead following road rage incident in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a road rage incident in Columbia County.

Authorities say at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, deputies responded to Canterbury Farms Parkway in reference to a shooting.

A man told authorities that another male on a motorcycle, later identified as Cortney Weatherspoon, 26, of Evans, cut him off on William Few Parkway. He confronted Weatherspoon at the stoplight on Chamblin Road, according to Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Weatherspoon cut the man off again, and waited at the entrance of Canterbury Farms.

The victim told authorities that when he turned into Canterbury Farms to drop his children off at his home, the motorcycle began to follow him, “As the victim passed Huxton Loop, the male on the motorcycle fired five rounds from a handgun, and then fled the scene,” Major Morris added.

Dispatch saw the motorcycle via the traffic camera turning left onto William Few Pkwy from Chamblin Road.

Deputies located the motorcycle on William Few near the Georgia State Patrol office and attempted a traffic stop. Weatherspoon refused to stop and a pursuit ensued traveling north on William Few Pkwy.

He crossed over Columbia Road and continued north on William Few Pkwy. The 26-year-old lost control of the motorcycle in the first curve near Patriots Park and left the roadway on the southbound shoulder.

The motorcycle came to an “uncontrolled rest” after striking a tree, and he was ejected. The Evans man was transported to Doctors Hospital by Gold Cross.

He died at approximately 10:30 p.m.