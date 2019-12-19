22 suspected gang members facing charges in “Operation Blue Blitz”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Twenty-two individuals are named in a 180 count indictment in connection with their involvement in the Rolling 60’s Criminal Street Gang.
The investigation “Operation Blue Blitz”, which began in October 2017, was conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and the Augusta District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is centered around the South Coast Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips who started showing up in Augusta of 2015.
Their charges range in connection with multiple Armed Robberies, Aggravated Assaults, fraudulent activity and drug and weapons charges.
Below is a list of defendants, their ages and charges. They have all been arrested except for Terrell Keith who has not been found.
|DEFENDANT
|AGE
|CHARGES
|Devon Corneiulus Crew
|17
|RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Agg Assault (x10); Armed Robbery (x1); PFDCC (x10)
|Gevorcee Donte Hales
|18
|RICO (x3), VSG (x16); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2)
|Devante Rashaad Harper
|23
|RICO (x3), VSG (x8); PFBCF (x1)
|Halerd Asa Lee
|19
|RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2); Marijuana (x1)
|Ahkeem Malique Nathaniel
|22
|RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Demian Cornelius Rainey
|18
|RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2)
|Kevonte Demontrez Keith
|19
|RICO (x3), VSG (x53); Agg Assault (x10); Armed Robbery (x1); PFDCC (x10); PFBCF (x2)
|Anzyon Dashon Perry
|20
|RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Antonio Santoy Robinson
|18
|RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2); Marijuana (x1)
|Davian Michael Rowan
|19
|RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2)
|Alexander Artiavus Givens
|29
|RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Maurice Williams Franklin
|27
|RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Michael Leon Troupe
|21
|RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Aquavias Kolinski Nathaniel
|20
|RICO (x3), VSG (x75); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Nickalaus Lavon Lanham
|23
|RICO (x3), VSG (x51); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
|Jacques Perry
|32
|RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
|Carlos Michael Figueroa
|27
|RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
|Leroy Alfred Jenkins
|17
|RICO (x3), VSG (x6)
|Terrell Keith
|23
|RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
|Michael Pashcal-Lovett
|21
|RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
|Marion Edwards
|22
|RICO (x3), VSG (x6)
|KeSean LaWalter Hillary
|21
|RICO (x3), VSG (x6)
- RICO = Rackateer Influence and Corrupt Organization Act
- VSG = Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- PFDCC = Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crim
- PFBCF = Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon