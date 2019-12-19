Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

22 suspected gang members facing charges in “Operation Blue Blitz”

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Twenty-two individuals are named in a 180 count indictment in connection with their involvement in the Rolling 60’s Criminal Street Gang.

The investigation “Operation Blue Blitz”, which began in October 2017, was conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and the Augusta District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is centered around the South Coast Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips who started showing up in Augusta of 2015.

Their charges range in connection with multiple Armed Robberies, Aggravated Assaults, fraudulent activity and drug and weapons charges.

Below is a list of defendants, their ages and charges. They have all been arrested except for Terrell Keith who has not been found.

DEFENDANTAGECHARGES
Devon Corneiulus Crew17RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Agg Assault (x10); Armed Robbery (x1); PFDCC (x10)
Gevorcee Donte Hales18RICO (x3), VSG (x16); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2)
Devante Rashaad Harper23RICO (x3), VSG (x8); PFBCF (x1)
Halerd Asa Lee19RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2); Marijuana (x1)
Ahkeem Malique Nathaniel22RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Demian Cornelius Rainey18RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2)
Kevonte Demontrez Keith19RICO (x3), VSG (x53); Agg Assault (x10); Armed Robbery (x1); PFDCC (x10); PFBCF (x2)
Anzyon Dashon Perry20RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Antonio Santoy Robinson18RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2); Marijuana (x1)
Davian Michael Rowan19RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2)
Alexander Artiavus Givens29RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Maurice Williams Franklin27RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Michael Leon Troupe21RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Aquavias Kolinski Nathaniel20RICO (x3), VSG (x75); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Nickalaus Lavon Lanham23RICO (x3), VSG (x51); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6)
Jacques Perry32RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
Carlos Michael Figueroa27RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
Leroy Alfred Jenkins17RICO (x3), VSG (x6)
Terrell Keith23RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
Michael Pashcal-Lovett21RICO (x3), VSG (x9)
Marion Edwards22RICO (x3), VSG (x6)
KeSean LaWalter Hillary21RICO (x3), VSG (x6)
  • RICO = Rackateer Influence and Corrupt Organization Act
  • VSG = Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
  • PFDCC = Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crim
  • PFBCF = Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story