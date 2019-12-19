22 suspected gang members facing charges in “Operation Blue Blitz”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Twenty-two individuals are named in a 180 count indictment in connection with their involvement in the Rolling 60’s Criminal Street Gang.

The investigation “Operation Blue Blitz”, which began in October 2017, was conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and the Augusta District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is centered around the South Coast Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips who started showing up in Augusta of 2015.

Their charges range in connection with multiple Armed Robberies, Aggravated Assaults, fraudulent activity and drug and weapons charges.

Below is a list of defendants, their ages and charges. They have all been arrested except for Terrell Keith who has not been found.

DEFENDANT AGE CHARGES Devon Corneiulus Crew 17 RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Agg Assault (x10); Armed Robbery (x1); PFDCC (x10) Gevorcee Donte Hales 18 RICO (x3), VSG (x16); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2) Devante Rashaad Harper 23 RICO (x3), VSG (x8); PFBCF (x1) Halerd Asa Lee 19 RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2); Marijuana (x1) Ahkeem Malique Nathaniel 22 RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Demian Cornelius Rainey 18 RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2) Kevonte Demontrez Keith 19 RICO (x3), VSG (x53); Agg Assault (x10); Armed Robbery (x1); PFDCC (x10); PFBCF (x2) Anzyon Dashon Perry 20 RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Antonio Santoy Robinson 18 RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2); Marijuana (x1) Davian Michael Rowan 19 RICO (x3), VSG (x49); Armed Robbery (x2); PFDCC (x2) Alexander Artiavus Givens 29 RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Maurice Williams Franklin 27 RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Michael Leon Troupe 21 RICO (x3), VSG (x34); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Aquavias Kolinski Nathaniel 20 RICO (x3), VSG (x75); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Nickalaus Lavon Lanham 23 RICO (x3), VSG (x51); Agg Assault (x6); Cruelty to Children 1st Deg. (x2); PFDCC (x6) Jacques Perry 32 RICO (x3), VSG (x9) Carlos Michael Figueroa 27 RICO (x3), VSG (x9) Leroy Alfred Jenkins 17 RICO (x3), VSG (x6) Terrell Keith 23 RICO (x3), VSG (x9) Michael Pashcal-Lovett 21 RICO (x3), VSG (x9) Marion Edwards 22 RICO (x3), VSG (x6) KeSean LaWalter Hillary 21 RICO (x3), VSG (x6)