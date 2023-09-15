AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Right after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located an adult male who had been shot at least one time and succumbed to his injuries.

Traveon Wade, 21 years old, was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.