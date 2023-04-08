AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Second round play at the 87th Masters Tournament is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

When play was suspended at 4:22 p.m. Friday afternoon, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka (-12) held a four-shot lead after completing his second round before the inclement weather arrived.

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 7, 2023.

“Same mindset,” Koepka said. “Got me this far, so it should be all right on Saturday, Sunday. It’s just up to me whether I play good or not. Simple. I like the way I’m playing. It’s just — I’ve seen it coming for a little bit so I’m very pleased.”

Playing in the penultimate group of the second round, Jon Rahm (-9) was three shots behind Koepka through nine holes when the horn blew.

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

In the clubhouse, four shots back of the lead when play resumes Saturday morning, is Sam Bennett, the U.S. Amateur champion.

“Now it’s time for me to go out and enjoy, soak it all in, be able to play the weekend at the Masters,” Bennett said. “I mean, growing up as a kid, if you would have told me that, I would have said you’re probably crazy.”

“I don’t think I’ll be too nervous out there come the weekend,” he continued. “I’ll just be out there enjoying it, soaking it in. If I play good, I play good and if I play bad, I go back to my home school and compete in my home tournament Thursday.”

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Saturday morning will also mark the final walk up No. 18 for Augusta native and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize. He was through 16 when play was suspended on Friday.

“He likes to hunt and fish,” said Mize’s son Robert as he and other family members followed Mize through his final holes. “I think he’s going to enjoy it much more now. You know, there’s just less pressure and I think he’ll really just get to have fun with it.”

Larry Mize waves on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Mize said this week he will continue to attend the Champions Dinner and participate in the Par 3 Contest going forward.

