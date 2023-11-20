AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The legendary James Brown Family Foundation is once again giving back to the community.

The James Brown Toy Giveaway registration will be December 2nd and December 9th at the James Brown Arena from 9 am – 1 1am. for children ages 1-11 years old. In person only!

A parent or guardian must bring a current state ID, social security cards and birth certificates for all registered children.

The giveaway will be held December 16th at 8am inside the JBA and children MUST ATTEND in order to receive toys.

For more information call (803) 640-2090. You can also email info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

If you’d like to donate, CashApp $jbffjamp or www.jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.