AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Organizers of the IRONMAN® 70.3® Augusta have announced information regarding the IRONMAN® 70.3® route and traffic plan.

Traffic conditions will be impacted on area roads on Sunday, September 24, 2023 beginning at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m.

The IRONMAN® 70.3® triathlon will begin at 7:00 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta to the 5th Street Marina in Downtown Augusta.

From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg that will wind through south Augusta.

The cyclists will return to the transition area at 5th Street Depot to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through Downtown Augusta.

There will be dozens of security vehicles including local law enforcement and city vehicles assisting with road closures and safety.

If travels catch you in the midst of the competitions, organizers suggest that remain where you are, enjoy the race and proceed safely when you can.

Updated traffic notifications and alternate routes will be available on Google Maps and the Waze App on race day, September 24.

Bike Course:

The first group of cyclists will take the route at approximately 7:19 a.m. Organizers anticipate all roads to be clear by 3:00 p.m. The cyclists will start on Reynolds Street. They will turn onto 5th Street then merge onto Gordon Highway to begin the trek to south Augusta. Roads along the cycling route will be open to traffic. Major intersections will be monitored by law enforcement officers.

Run Course:

Race organizers expect the leaders to begin the run at approximately 9:00 a.m. According to the race cut-off time, runners must be off the course by 6:00 p.m. On Greene and Reynolds Streets, one lane of traffic along the route will be designated for the race, with cones marking the circuit. Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 13th Street to East Boundary. Motorists are encouraged to park on streets not affected by the race course.

No Parking Areas:

The following areas will be designated no parking areas from 4:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. September 24:

Broad Street from East Boundary to 13 th Street, including center parking bays.

Street, including center parking bays. Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.

8th Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road Estimated Times for First Athlete – Last Athlete Reynolds St

Greene St 7:20-10:15 5th St 7:20-10:15 Gordon Hwy 7:20-10:30 Gordon Hwy Flyover 7:20-10:30 Mike Padgett 7:20-1:00 Old Waynesboro 7:30-11:45 McDade 7:40-11:15 Brown 7:45-11:20 McCombs 8:00-12:00 Broome 8:00-12:00 Hephzibah McBean 8:10-12:15 Horseshoe 8:15-12:45 4-H Club 8:30-1:10 Doug Bernard to Gordon Hwy 8:30-2:00 Gordon Hwy and Taylor 9:00-2:05 Taylor and 4th 9:00-2:05 Watkins and East Boundary 9:05-2:10 Sand Bar Ferry 9:05-2:15

Run Course Affected Roads:



AFFECTED ROAD FROM TO AFFECTED TIME

Broad St. E 13th St. East Boundary 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Broad St. W East Boundary 12th St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. East Boundary S Reynolds St. Greene St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Greene St. E East Boundary 13th St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. 13th St. N Greene St. Broad St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. 12th St. Broad St. Jones St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Jones St. 12th St. 10th St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. 10th St. Jones St. Reynolds St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. 8th St. Reynolds St. Broad St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Reynolds St. 10th St. Bay St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Bay St. Reynolds St. Reynolds St. 4 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information and to download course maps, visit the event website.