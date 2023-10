AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It’s that time of year again! Time for the Fall Greek Festival, brought to us by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The event begins Thursday, October 5th and runs through Sunday, October 8th.

Visit the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located at 953 Telfair Street for all your favorite foods, crafts, and music.

Operating Hours:

Thursday 4pm-9pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-9pm

Sunday 11am-6pm

Take a look at the menus below: