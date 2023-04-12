NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to announce that on Wednesday, April 12th, while the GreenJackets take on the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:05 p.m., SRP Park will play host to the 2023 Job & Career Fair from 6-8 p.m.

Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will gain them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game, and the Job & Career Fair.

Over 16 CSRA Businesses are scheduled to attend include:

ADP

Augusta GreenJackets

Augusta University Health

Busby’s

Bridgestone

Cintas

City of North Augusta

Coke United Augusta

Family Y of Greater Augusta

Georgia Army National Guard

Jani-King of Augusta

Leidos

Manpower

SRP FCU

Stokes Hodges Auto Group

SRNS

TaxSlayer

Textron/E-Z-GO and others!

As guests enter they will receive a punch card to visit each booth to get punched and then can fill out and enter to win a GreenJackets Jersey by Guest Relations!

Along with the Job & Career Fair, it’s also the first Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo of 2023!

Families and students can enjoy the first Auggie’s Reading Program Night, presented by Children’s Hospital of Georgia and partnered with Kona ICE, California Dreaming, and Putt-Putt Fun Center where students throughout the CSRA read and win a FREE ticket to a game, special Wizards and Wands theme.

It’s also Warrior Wednesday with this week being presented thanks to our friends at Twin Peaks.

Every Wednesday home game military, veterans and families save $2 off your ticket and the GreenJackets wear specialty Military centric jerseys.

For more information, fans can go to the SRP Park Box office, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

Tickets start at only $10.

For a complete rundown of the first homestand of GreenJackets Baseball and to purchase tickets visit: To learn more or purchase your tickets visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview