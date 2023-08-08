AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Three candidates will go head to head Tuesday in Aiken’s Republican Primary. Challengers Teddy Milner and Kathryn Wade will take on incumbent mayor Rick Osbon.

The winner of the Primary will go on to run unopposed in November.

If needed, a runoff for the City of Aiken Republican Primary will be held on August 22. Early voting for the runoff would begin Wednesday, August 16 and end August 18, 2023 at the Aiken County Government Center.

Only voters living within the City limits of Aiken are eligible to vote in the City of Aiken’s Republican Primary.

The Republican Party has consolidated many of the precincts within the city limits into 7 polling locations.

Location: Millbrook Baptist Church (A) Precinct Anderson Pond 69



Location: Millbrook Baptist Church (B) Precinct Gem Lakes No. 60 Precinct Gem Lakes No. 77 Precinct Sandstone No.79



Location: Mercy Church Precinct College Acres 13 Precinct Hollow Creek 53 Precinct Sandstone No. 70



Location: Odell Weeks Recreation Center (A) Precinct Aiken No. 6 Precinct Aiken No. 47 Precinct Hitchcock No. 66



Location: Odell Weeks Recreation Center (B) Precinct Levels 52 Precinct Levels 72 Precinct Montmorenci 22



Location: Living Hope Church Precinct South Aiken No. 76



Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Precinct Levels No. 83 Precinct Millbrook No. 20



Location: St. Mary’s Smith Hall Precinct Aiken No. 3 Precinct Aiken No. 5 Precinct China Springs 11 Precinct Redds Branch 57



Location: Lessie B Price Senior and Youth Center (A) Location Aiken No. 1 Location Aiken No. 2 Location Aiken No. 4



Location: Lessie B Price Senior and Youth Center (B) Precinct Six Points No. 35 Precinct Six Points No. 46





Voters can visit https://vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Statistics/PrecinctAndPollingLocations to find the addresses for these locations or simply visit www.scvotes.gov and select the “Check My Voter Registration” to ensure their registration is up to date and view which voting precinct they are assigned to.