AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department has announced the time and date for this year’s Downtown Tree Lighting ceremony.

The city will host its 35th annual Downtown Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. It’ll take place on Newberry St.

The city says the event will feature music, refreshments, live performances, and countdown to the tree lighting. Kids will be able to swing by the craft station to create a holiday keepsake and everyone will have the chance to roast s’mores over a fire. Additionally, there will be guest appearances by Mayor Teddy Milner, the East Aiken Singers, USC Aiken’s concert choir, and Santa Claus. Admission is free.

This year’s tree will feature more than 8,000 lights and dancing patterns synchronized to holiday music. In the nights after the tree lighting, people will be able to watch the tree’s lights and listen to the musical portion of the tree on 98.7 FM.

For more information, you can call the Odell Weeks Activities Center at 803-642-7631, text “PLAY” to 803-989-7779, or follow us on social media @AikenParksRec. You can also download the Aiken Explorer app or text “AIKENRAINALERT” to 91896 to get the latest events updates, in the event of inclement weather.