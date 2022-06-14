North Augusta, S.C.- Ashton Eubanks (Lexington, S.C.) and Clairey Lin (Palos Verdes, Ca.) are the first round leaders of the Vaughn Taylor Championship presented by James Hardie.

Eubanks posted four birdies, an eagle and one bogey for a sizzling 67 on a day that featured a weather delay of over an hour. He leads Hamilton Coleman (Augusta, Ga.) by two shots. There are four golfers tied at -1 after the opening round.

Coleman kept a clean scorecard with three birdies and no bogeys. He also was in this year’s Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National Golf Course.

On the girls side, Lin rolled home four birdies and one bogey to finish at -3. She was the only golfer under par for the girls. Sahana Manthan (Charlotte, N.C.) and Samantha Dizon (Philippines) posted even par 72s. Two more golfers are tied at 2-over. Four of the top five girls came out of the qualifying tournament Sunday.

