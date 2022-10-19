AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The registration dates for the 2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway have been announced.

According to the official website, the registration dates are Saturday, October 29th, Saturday, November 5th, and Saturday, November 12th.

The registration will take place at May Park, 622 4th Street in Augusta from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.

Organizers say that registrants will need a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.

The official James Brown Turkey Giveaway will be Monday, November 21st at 8 A.M. at the James Brown Arena parking lot.

For more information, you can call (803) 640-2090 or email info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.