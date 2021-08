AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It's a race to heal and vaccinate. As many worry about coronavirus spreading in schools, hospitalizations are relatively low at the Children's Hospital of Georgia (CHOG) but health care providers with Augusta University Health say one pediatric COVID case is one too many.

Right now, a lot of people are in CSRA hospitals due to COVID-19. AU Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Coule reports six patients were admitted to the Children's Hospital of Georgia as of Friday.