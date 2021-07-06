2021 Border Bash to be held at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – The 27th Annual Border Bash is returning to SRP Park on Friday, September 17th.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Come out and see the Georgia and South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots to kick off the Georgia-South Carolina rivalry weekend! Band of Oz and Whiskey Run will perform and Big Al from Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on HD98.3 will make a special guest appearance.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to bring Border Bash back to the CSRA. 2020 was tough on all live events as well as those who love attending them, and we know the people of the CSRA are going to be excited to come back and celebrate this great football rivalry,” said Border Bash Foundation President, Joel Simmons.

GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said, “We couldn’t agree more with Mr. Simmons assessment. SRP Park is one of the premier entertainment venues in the southeast and it’s been hard to not see it used to its fullest potential as often as possible. We’re very happy with our partnership with the Border Bash Foundation and are looking forward to celebrating the event’s return in September.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 12th at 10am at the SRP Park Box Office and online at borderbash.net or at GreenjacketsBaseball.com. General Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Military & Students will receive $10 admission with proper ID. Children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. 300 VIP tickets will be available. They are $75 each for people 21 and up. They include food, drinks and access to the VIP section. 100 VIP tickets will be available for people under 21, they are $25. Children under 3 will receive free VIP admission with a VIP ticketed adult.

VIP ticket pre-sale will be available to GreenJackets season seat holders, Bulldog club members, and Gamecock Club members on Friday, July 9th at 10am – Sunday, July 11th at midnight. Each party will receive pre-sale codes from their organizations.