2021 Augusta-CSRA Veterans Day Observance and Ceremony to be held Thursday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled in downtown Augusta Thursday.

This observance and ceremony is open to the public and there is no cost for admission.

Guest speakers include Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia’s 12th District, and Brigadier General Paul T. Stanton, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE) and Fort Gordon; special music provided by Ms. Laurie Orth, soloist, and Mr. Gary Hassan, bagpipes; and traditional ceremonial activities, including a 3-volley salute and playing of Taps, provided by the Fort Gordon Installation Support Detachment (ISD).

Details:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

11:00 am – 12:30 pm Location: All Wars Monument at 4th and Broad Streets, Augusta, Georgia

The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department will be providing 150 chairs for the event.

You may wish to consider bringing a folding chair with you to ensure your comfort and seating.