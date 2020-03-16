2020 Garden City Festival Canceled over COVID-19 concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2020 Garden City Festival scheduled for April 23-25 at Sacred Heart has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following statement was released by the Sacred Heart board of directors,

Recognizing the risks associated with hosting a public event of this magnitude, it was decided to cancel the Festival immediately so that those involved have ample notice to limit the advanced expenses of the event. While this event has been a spring-time tradition for 29 years and is Sacred Heart’s largest fundraiser, the leadership of the organization feels that protecting the health of all involved must be our highest priority. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation and appreciate your ongoing support of Sacred Heart Cultural Center. We will look forward to your participation in the 2021 Garden City Festival at Sacred Heart, April 22-24, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact Sacred Heart Cultural Center at 706-826-4700 or email Kim@sacredheartaugusta.org