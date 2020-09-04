2020 Columbia County fair will go on

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The 2020 Columbia County fair will happen this year!

According to their Facebook page the event will take place from October 22nd – November 1st.

Organizers say tickets are now on sale. Click here to purchase.

