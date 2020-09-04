COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The 2020 Columbia County fair will happen this year!
According to their Facebook page the event will take place from October 22nd – November 1st.
Organizers say tickets are now on sale. Click here to purchase.
Latest Headlines:
- 2020 Columbia County fair will go on
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral
- 75-year-old woman buried under house in EF-4 tornado says it actually saved her life
- ‘It’s like a second death’: Colorado mother says hospital cremated baby’s remains without permission
- Gang-member rapper sentenced to federal prison for illegal Possession of a Firearm