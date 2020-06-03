2020 ‘Boom in the Park’ to be held at Columbia County Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The 20th annual BOOM in the Park, 4th of July celebration, presented by Bank of America and Doctors Hospital, will be hosted on Saturday, July 4th.

With the assistance of the Columbia County Merchants Association, the fairgrounds parking area will be transformed into the ultimate fireworks tailgate party.

Patrons are invited to begin parking at 6pm.

Each car will be directed to an oversized spot, giving plenty of room for attendees in each vehicle to spread out while still practicing safe social distancing.

Several local bands are set to perform throughout the evening and each performance will be cast to a large screen, allowing for safe viewing from most spots.

The performances will also be broadcast on a low-power FM frequency so that patrons can tune in on their car stereo.

Coolers are welcome. No glass please. Food and Beverage vendors will be on site. No alcohol will be sold. Parking only in fairgrounds. No parking will be allowed at Patriots Park or along William Few Parkway or Columbia Rd.

Event Details:

Admission FREE

Gates Open: 6pm

Event Start: 7pm

Live Music: 7pm-9pm

Fireworks: 9:15pm

