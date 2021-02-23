$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Columbia and Aiken

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Monday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced two $200,000 winners. 

The winning tickets were purchased at the AM PM Food Mart #4 at 4225 Hard Scrabble Rd. in Columbia and the 3 Way Food Mart #5 at 755 Silverbuff Rd. in Aiken.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because the ticket holders “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, February 22

5 – 6 – 9 – 26 – 32   Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets.  Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

