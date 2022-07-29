AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that has claimed the life of a Windsor woman.

The crash happened this evening at 6:53 PM on Woodward Drive near Airco Boulevard in Aiken.

The driver of a 2007 Acura 4-door sedan was traveling east on Woodward Drive when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and over turned.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sara E. Lott, was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Toxicology analysis are pending.